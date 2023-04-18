Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

