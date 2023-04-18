Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,638.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

