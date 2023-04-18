JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,900 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 1,364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,649.5 days.
JFE Price Performance
JFE stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. JFE has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.
About JFE
