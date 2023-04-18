JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,900 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 1,364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,649.5 days.

JFE Price Performance

JFE stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. JFE has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About JFE

(Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

