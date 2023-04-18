JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,083,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,834 shares of company stock worth $6,057,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

