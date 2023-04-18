Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $3,443,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

