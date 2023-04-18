JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9,223.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 872,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

