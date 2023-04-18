JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $102.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.13.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.66 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.