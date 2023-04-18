JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $48.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.