JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.96 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

