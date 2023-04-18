JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.67.

JPM opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

