JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

