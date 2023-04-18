JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $192.00 at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.67.

JPM opened at $139.83 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $556,791,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

