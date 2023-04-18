JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $104.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.