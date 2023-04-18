JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $43.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneMain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in OneMain by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

