JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.73.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$40.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

