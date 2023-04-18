K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 4,334 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,229,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.89.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.