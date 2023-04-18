Karl Slatoff Sells 68,351 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

