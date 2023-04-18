Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $770.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $763.00 to $770.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $756.45.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $698.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.16 and its 200 day moving average is $684.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.