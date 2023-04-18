Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

KEQU opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

In other news, Director John Russell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,980 shares of company stock valued at $62,291. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

