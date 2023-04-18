Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

KMB opened at $138.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

