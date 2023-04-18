Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.