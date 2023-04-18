Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.

Koovs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20.

About Koovs

(Get Rating)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.