Lake Street Capital Raises Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $37.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of HROW opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 292,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 68,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

