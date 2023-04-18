Lake Street Capital Raises Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $37.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
Shares of HROW opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $24.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
