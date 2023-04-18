LCM Capital Management Inc Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

