Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 7,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,041,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,668,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
