LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.1 %

TREE stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

