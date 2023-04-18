Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

