Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.