Louie Simens Purchases 114,200 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Rating) insider Louie Simens purchased 114,200 shares of Nova Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$37,686.00 ($25,292.62).

Nova Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Nova Minerals Company Profile

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project, a 35km long corridor of 21 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel gold project in the north; and the RPM gold project in the south located in Alaska.

