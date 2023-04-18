LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

