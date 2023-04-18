Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 3,219.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

