Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 260

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Man Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Man Group stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

