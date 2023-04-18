Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,463 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

