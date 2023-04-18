Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.63.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $192.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

