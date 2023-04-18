McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $309.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.52.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.31 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $290.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

