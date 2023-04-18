McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.52.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $289.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.57. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $290.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

