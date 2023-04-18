Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

