MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.00.

MEG Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$23.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64.

Insider Activity

About MEG Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

