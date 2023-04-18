Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.94 on Monday. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.