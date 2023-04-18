Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

