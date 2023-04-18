Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.