MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 820,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGM opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

