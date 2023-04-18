MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

MGM opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

