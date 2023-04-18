Michael John Murphy Sells 2,681 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLW opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.