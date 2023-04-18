Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

