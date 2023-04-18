Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 824 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

