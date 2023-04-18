Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.60

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.60 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 941368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.01).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

