Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.61.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.95 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

