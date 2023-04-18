Morgan Stanley Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,743.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,868.76.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,775.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,775.25. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,615.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,542.94.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.