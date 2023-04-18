Morguard Corporation Acquires 29,600 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$164,280.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Morguard Corporation purchased 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 26,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,750.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 98,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$533,723.74.

On Thursday, March 9th, Morguard Corporation purchased 32,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,568.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Morguard Corporation purchased 362,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Morguard Corporation purchased 63,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,378.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Morguard Corporation bought 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,080.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Morguard Corporation bought 12,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,447.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morguard Corporation bought 31,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,821.79.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 3,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,112.64.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.31. The stock has a market cap of C$356.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

